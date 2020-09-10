Snyder Cut Fan Poster Features Superman's Heat Vision And Badass Black Suit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

DC's Justice League movie is an infamous one, especially its unprecedented future. Because after years of campaigning and crowdfunding, the Snyder Cut will finally see the light of day on HBO Max. The movie's first teaser broke the internet after it debuted at DC Fandome, including the first glimpse of Henry Cavill's Superman in his iconic black suit. This delighted the public, and a new fan poster featured the Man of Steel looking especially badass in that costume.