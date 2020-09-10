Snyder Cut Fan Poster Features Superman's Heat Vision And Badass Black Suit

Leave a Comment
DC's Justice League movie is an infamous one, especially its unprecedented future. Because after years of campaigning and crowdfunding, the Snyder Cut will finally see the light of day on HBO Max. The movie's first teaser broke the internet after it debuted at DC Fandome, including the first glimpse of Henry Cavill's Superman in his iconic black suit. This delighted the public, and a new fan poster featured the Man of Steel looking especially badass in that costume.
When Zack Snyder departed the set of Justice League amid a family tragedy, Warner Bros. brought in Joss Whedon to re-work the project and get it completed in time for its intended release date. Plenty of the original filmmaker's concepts were left on the cutting room floor as a result, including Superman's black suit. While we'll have to wait until 2021 to see it in action. In the meantime plenty of fan art has come out, including one that shows Henry Cavill in the alternate costume with glowing red eyes. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? There's hours of new footage coming to HBO Max when the Snyder Cut is finally released to the public, and the changes to Superman's story is one of the most hotly anticipated. We'll just have to wait and see exactly how the iconic recovery suit is used in the Justice League's alternate version.
The above image comes to us from the social media of freelance artist Yadvender Singh Rana. They've clearly got an interest in comic book movies, often bringing fan castings or rumors to life with stunning original renderings. That's exactly the case with the above fan poster for Zack Snyder's Justice League, which shows off the true power of a resurrected Superman.
Superman's black suit has had a long life in the comics and has also appeared in a few video games. The costume came into play when Superman was killed by Doomsday, and used to help resurrect the Man of Steel. The suit helps Kal-El absorb more energy from the sun, which is what gives Kryptonians their power on Earth. And smart money says it'll be doing the same when Henry Cavill rocks the costume in the Snyder Cut.
The first teaser for the Snyder Cut featured a few brief shots of Superman in the black suit, seemingly after his resurrection from the dead. Having Superman be weaker would seemingly add stakes to the Justice League's final battle, and I'm eager to see exactly how it all shakes down. As a reminder, you can re-watch the trailer below.
That final shot of the Justice League assembled is really something, and it's made all the more exciting since Henry Cavill is rocking Superman's recovery suit. Overall it looks like the Snyder Cut will be wholly different experience than Justice League's theatrical cut. Zack Snyder has been given upwards of $30 million for the editing and visual effects needed to complete his vision, and HBO Max will be releasing the project in four one-hour installments.
Superman is dead at the start of Justice League, so it'll be interesting to see how long the Snyder Cut goes before ultimately bringing Henry Cavill's character back from the dead. And if he's ultimately less powerful than normal, Superman's action sequence will be given new stakes. And his resurrection could even be an entirely different sequence.
