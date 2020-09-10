Halle Berry Opens Up About ‘Disappointing’ James Bond Spinoff That Was Scrapped

In her comments Halle Berry specifically mentions the difficulty of getting the Jinx movie off the ground because she's a Black woman. This systemic issue in the entertainment industry has been the subject of much conversation over the past few years, as movements like #OscarsSoWhite highlight the disparity between races in the film world. There's been great strides in regards to diversity in front and behind the camera, and one has to wonder how the James Bond spinoff might have fared if it was being pitched currently.