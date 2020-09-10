Did Disney+'s Mulan Strategy Work? Here's What One Head Honcho Says

Disney's live-action adaptations of its animated films have been, almost without exception, massive box office successes. Several of them have broken the $1 billion mark at the global box office, and Mulan was widely expected to be another huge hit. The expectation was so strong that it was little shock that, rather than shift the film to VOD platforms or delay the film by a significant period, Mulan was originally playing the waiting game with the pandemic, with hopes to be one of the first major film releases in theaters once those theaters were open again. Unfortunately, what was hoped to be only a brief delay only continued to drag on, forcing Disney to make new plans.