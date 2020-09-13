Twilight’s Stephenie Meyer Responds To Criticism About Bella Swan Not Being A Good Role Model

There are people who think Bella is not like a great example for a young girl. And I think there are elements – yes, you should not get that caught up into a boy. If it's a fantasy creature that doesn’t really exist, go right ahead, you have my permission. If it's a normal human boy, yeah, take a step back, absolutely. Because this is a fantasy novel that is set in a world that isn’t real but at the same time I do think it's good for girls to be like ‘I can be sure of what I want and not be afraid of what I want.’