Will Chris Hemsworth Retire As Thor After Love And Thunder? Here’s What The Marvel Actor Says

Leave a Comment
With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America both off the Marvel Cinematic Universe table following Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow following Scarlett Johansson’s eponymous character years before her death in that same Avengers movie, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is one of the few Phase 1 heroes we’ll still be following along with going into Phase 4. The God of Thunder will be back for Thor: Love and Thunder, but what does the future hold for Hemsworth on the MCU front afterwards?
Well, if Chris Hemsworth has his way, he won’t be leaving Thor behind after the character’s fourth solo movie comes out. Here’s what Hemsworth recently had to say on the matter while speaking with Polish outlet Elle Man (via Google Translate):
Are you crazy?! I'm not going into any retirement period (laughs). Thor is far too young for that. It is only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.
With Chris Hemsworth signing on to play Thor in 2009, that means the longtime Marvel hero has been part of his life for over a decade, and as of now, he’s the only MCU actor to lead more than three solo movies. Once Thor: Love and Thunder comes out, Hemsworth will have appeared as the Odinson eight times (including his Doctor Strange cameo), a lot more appearances than most actors get in a franchise.
But evidently Chris Hemsworth hasn’t tired of the role yet, and while we have no official word yet on any plans for Thor after Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor doesn’t envision that being the last time we see the character. Whether that means a fifth Thor movie is on the horizon or the Asgardian powerhouse will pull an Iron Man move and only appear in other characters’ movies or ensemble events remains to be seen, but one can appreciate Hemsworth’s enthusiasm for wanting to keep the Thor journey going.
As for what’s in store for Thor: Love and Thunder, no plot details have been released yet, and Chris Hemsworth didn’t divulge any specifics about the story. However, he did say the following:
After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. I am sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production (laughs). I'm glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can't reveal anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I will say that reading the script I had a lot more fun than on Thor: Ragnarok, and that shows something, because this movie was brilliant.
Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is returning to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as reprise the kind-hearted Korg and co-write the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi and Chris Hemsworth will be joined in front of the cameras by Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie (who, as the new king of Asgard, will be searching for her queen), Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster (who will become The Mighty Thor) and Christian Bale’s yet-to-be-revealed main villain. Groot voice actor Vin Diesel also revealed that some, if not all of the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Love and Thunder.
Originally the plan was for Thor: Love and Thunder to come out on November 5, 2021, but as a result of the changed MCU release schedule, it’ll instead storm into theaters on February 11, 2022. Keep track of the other MCU movies on the way with our comprehensive guide.