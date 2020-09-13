Bill And Ted Face The Music’s William Sadler Talks Reuniting With Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter After All These Years

They’re both really old and they were such jerks. No. They were lovely. I was really surprised because we’re all old now. There’s no getting around that physically we’re all older but the spirit was just instant. The moment Keanu set foot on the set, after John Wick and The Matrix and all of these films that he’s done, it was like, “Whoa, dude! Death, dude!” It was great. The spirit and the energy was right there. It was really lovely. It was like a reunion with the three of us. It was great fun. It took a long time to birth this thing but I’m glad. I think it was worthwhile. It was wonderful to see Alex and Keanu again. It was really fun to see them again. We laughed a lot.