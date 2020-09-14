That Time Seth Rogen Suggested Fast And Furious’s Trip To Space Ahead Of F9

Leave a Comment
Most would agree that Seth Rogen is definitely one of the most unique creatives working in Hollywood today. Let’s be honest, not too many people would be willing to write a comedy about stoners contending with hitmen or an animated film about anthropomorphic food behaving inappropriately. Needless to say, he likes to push the boundaries when it comes to storytelling. So it probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that he and one of his collaborators suggested the Fast and Furious franchise should go into space years ago.
After Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez seemingly confirmed that F9 would take the franchise into space, Seth Rogen revealed an interesting story on Twitter. It seems that he and longtime writing partner Evan Goldberg were once hanging out with a producer on the franchise when Goldberg joked that the characters should go to space. And the producer’s response was a major surprise to the pair:
Well, it would seem that the Fast and Furious franchise has been planning to take on a more lunar motif for quite some time now. And the fact that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg would joke about it is hilariously appropriate. Admittedly, I probably would have laughed off the idea of a cosmic installment in the Fast and Furious family as well.
The Fast and Furious franchise has come a long way since it first began in 2001. The first installment gave audiences tricked out cars and exciting street races. However, in the years that have followed, the films have opted for set pieces and stunts that are a bit more elaborate. This includes a pair of cars dragging a massive safe around a city and an armored tank travelling across an ice lake. Even the spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, introduced the concept of superhumans to the franchise.
With all of this in mind, it actually makes sense that the series would finally take the leap and head into the stars. It’s hard to say what would take Dominic Toretto and his crew/family to space, but I’m sure the producers would have no problem coming up with something. Let’s just hope that if it does happen, it involves supped-up lunar rovers.
F9 will see Dom and the team face off with Jakob, Dom’s half-brother who has joined forces with Fate of the Furious’ Cypher. Along the way, the team will also encounter old allies, such as the seemingly resurrected Han.
It remains to be seen if F9 will actually involve space travel, but all signs seem to be pointing to that being the case. We’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out, and whether Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg receive any kind of associate producer credit.
F9 is slated to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.