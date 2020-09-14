That Time Seth Rogen Suggested Fast And Furious’s Trip To Space Ahead Of F9

Most would agree that Seth Rogen is definitely one of the most unique creatives working in Hollywood today. Let’s be honest, not too many people would be willing to write a comedy about stoners contending with hitmen or an animated film about anthropomorphic food behaving inappropriately. Needless to say, he likes to push the boundaries when it comes to storytelling. So it probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that he and one of his collaborators suggested the Fast and Furious franchise should go into space years ago.