The Babysitter 2: Killer Queen Ending Explained: What Happened And Will There Be A Sequel?

In 2017, Netflix released The Babysitter, a horror-comedy movie starring Samara Weaving, Judah Lewis, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne, Hana Mae Lee, Andrew B. Bachelor, and Emily Alyn Lind. The film followed a babysitter and her secret demonic cult as they tried to kill one of the kids that she was babysitting. This very fun horror-comedy even built its own cult following. Recently, Netflix released the much-anticipated sequel The Babysitter 2: Killer Queen.This sequel was twice as gory, three times as silly, and slightly more shocking than the original. The Babysitter: 2 Killer Queen ending left viewers stunned as it pulled off a clever twist that made you reevaluate the entire first film.
The Babysitter 2: Killer Queen had a lot to unpack when it came to its final credit roll, so let’s take a deeper look at that twist ending and some key details leading up to it.
Warning: The Babysitter 2: Killer Queen spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.
How The Babysitter: Killer Queen Ended
Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind) lures Cole (Judah Lewis) back to her by taking Phoebe (Jenna Ortega) hostage. Cole sits in the sacrificial chair, and Melanie lets him know that they have to make an offering to her and points---Bee (Samara Weaving) transcends from the lake. Phoebe also recognizes her as her old babysitter who died when her parents died in the car accident.
Then all the original cult members, who Cole killed already again, appear: Sonya (Hana Mae Lee), John (Andrew B. Bachelor), Max (Robbie Amell), and Allison (Bella Thorne). Melanie mixes Cole’s blood with Boom Boom (Jennifer Foster)’s blood, and one-by-one, they all drink from it, but Bee.
They then all start to feel sick, and Bee notes that Cole is no longer a virgin. Phoebe and he had sex while hiding in her parent’s cabin. The blood is now tainted because he’s no longer an innocent. One-by-one, they all explode. Bee then tells Phoebe and Cole that this was her plan all along. Cole’s dad (Ken Marino) appears and is surprised to see that Bee has returned. He’s heading down to meet them.
Meanwhile, Bee tells Cole and Phoebe that she must now also drink Cole’s tainted blood and die as well. He needs to defeat all his demons and that includes her. They say one last tearful goodbye and Bee also explodes. This time Cole’s dad witnessed it and knows that Cole wasn’t crazy after all. Cole then kisses Phoebe and we have a flash-forward of a more confident Cole talking to his guidance counselor/nurse (Carl McDowell).
Bee’s Initial Sacrifice
The Babysitter: Killer Queen’s ending revealed that the whole reason Bee joined the demonic cult in the beginning was to save Phoebe. Phoebe was about to die and she sacrificed her soul to save Phoebe’s life. This set everything in motion. We also see that when Cole told Bee he loved her, that made her snap back into the good Bee who sacrificed her soul for Phoebe to live.
Bee giving up her life to save Phoebe when she was six showed that Bee always cared about the children that she took care of, but giving your soul to a demon kind of messes with your priorities. Even in the original The Babysitter, it’s apparent that Bee cares about Cole, but we saw in the second film that you can’t just quit the cult or you die, so that may have been why she didn’t denounce the cult to save Cole in the original film.
Clues Bee Left For Phoebe
The ending also shows how Bee tried to help Phoebe help Cole. She was the one who sent Phoebe the stuffed bunny that also contained clues when they needed them, such as the safe combo for Phoebe’s dad’s weapons. Even Phoebe’s jet ski needing fuel was all part of Bee’s plan to make sure Phoebe could be there when Cole needed to escape from the cult.
We also see that Melanie was brought into the cult recently by Bee. She manipulated her desire to be an influencer by getting her to join the cult. Bee basically guides Phoebe and Cole along the way throughout the entire movie playing a puppet master. Even the part where Cole’s dad sees that he wasn’t crazy was set up by Bee. She made sure that she sacrificed herself after he arrived, so he could see her explode and know Cole told the truth.
Cole And Phoebe’s Bond
Bee’s greatest trick was getting Cole and Phoebe together. By helping them both, she kind of redeemed herself in both of their eyes. She was able to make up to Phoebe for the accident that killed her parents and Cole for almost letting him die multiple times. The whole reason Phoebe and Cole bonded and had sex was also likely due to Bee. She had a big influence on their development as children, especially their pop culture references, so it’s likely their initial attraction was because of Bee’s influence on their early development.
Bee’s strongest bond seemed to be with Cole, but the fact that she sacrificed her soul to save Phoebe shows just how much both of them meant to her. We didn’t learn if they were the only two children Bee babysat before, during, and after joining the cult, but they were clearly the two she felt her closest bonds with -- possibly because she wronged them the most or because she saw herself in them. She mentioned in the first movie that she used to be a shy, timid kid like Cole until she joined the cult. And Phoebe’s entire attitude seemed very similar to the Bee we saw in the first movie.
Will We See The Babysitter 3?
Bee’s death, and those of the other cult members seem very final. However, those deaths also seemed very final in the first movie. Therefore, there's a chance the cult members and Bee could somehow return, but I have a feeling Samara Weaving is done with The Babysitter franchise. She was barely in this one, and I think she may become too busy for any future movies. I thought Cole’s ending with Phoebe felt pretty final too.
After the first set of credits, viewers saw the book still around and flipping open, which seems to imply there could be another film, but my guess was that it could involve completely new characters who find the book. However, director McG spoke with the Bloody Disgusting Podcast, The Boo Crew, about making The Babysitter film into a trilogy. He talked about the structure of Cole’s storylines over three-arcs and had this to say about a third movie.
I don’t want to talk about the third beat of the Cole arc. But should the audience like this movie, we’re ready to do the third one. Let’s see if people like this one.
So it seems likely that if there is a third film, Cole will be the lead once again. If McG wants to make the third movie pretty soon, it’ll probably involve Cole’s transition into manhood and life after high school.
Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing older adult Cole with kids and a family, and what happens when the new babysitter who watches his kids is a total psycho, but that would probably require another actor playing Cole or to be filmed a few years in the future so Judah Lewis looks old enough to be a dad.
The Babysitter: Killer Queen seems to be performing fairly well on Netflix, so I believe a third movie will likely be given the greenlight. Hopefully, it’s just as fun as the first two movies.
The Babysitter: Killer Queen is currently streaming on Netflix.