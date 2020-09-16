The Babysitter 2: Killer Queen Ending Explained: What Happened And Will There Be A Sequel?

So it seems likely that if there is a third film, Cole will be the lead once again. If McG wants to make the third movie pretty soon, it’ll probably involve Cole’s transition into manhood and life after high school.

Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing older adult Cole with kids and a family, and what happens when the new babysitter who watches his kids is a total psycho, but that would probably require another actor playing Cole or to be filmed a few years in the future so Judah Lewis looks old enough to be a dad.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen seems to be performing fairly well on Netflix, so I believe a third movie will likely be given the greenlight. Hopefully, it’s just as fun as the first two movies.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is currently streaming on Netflix. Stream it here.