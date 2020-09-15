Chris Evans Had An A+ Response To His Nudes Being Leaked

Leave a Comment
Being a celebrity obviously has major perks, but there's also a downside to fame and fortune. Actor Chris Evans has become a bonafide household name thanks to his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with plenty of fans thirsting over "America's ass." Evans went viral for accidentally leaked an explicit photo over the weekend, but he's got an A+ reaction to all the unexpected attention.
Over the weekend Chris Evans was sharing his screen on social media, and accidentally revealed his camera roll. In the roll included a screenshot of Evans' genitals, and the nude photo quickly broke the internet. While this was no doubt an embarrassing moment for the actor, he recently responded in an excellent way. Check out his post below.
Well, that's one way to turn lemons into lemonade. Because while Chris Evans is only the latest celebrity to have his nudes circulate around the internet, the Knives Out star is using his viral spotlight to encourage Americans to register to vote. Captain America indeed.
The above post comes to us from Chris Evans' personal Twitter page. The 39 year-old actor regularly uses the social media platform to directly communicate with his 14 million followers. This includes engaging in politics, and in this case encouraging people to register to vote his coming November. After all, he's got everyone's attention at this moment.
Marvel fans can re-watch Chris Evans' tenure in the MCU (sans nudes) over on Disney+.
Chris Evans likely didn't expect his name to be in so many headlines over the past few days, as there's no way he could have predicted his most private body part suddenly becoming very much public knowledge. He's not the first actor to suffer from a leak of this kind, but it's awesome to see Evans having a sense of humor about the situation and using the embarrassing situation for good. Once an Avenger, always an Avenger.
As a whole, Chris Evans isn't an actor who is known for controversies. While the public has followed his dating life throughout the years, news about Evans is usually relegated to his work on the big and small screens. That is, until he accidentally revealed his nudes to the world and the images circulated around social media for days at a time.
While this was no doubt an awkward situation, perhaps accidentally sharing his nude photo will actually work in Chris Evans' favor. In addition to using his platform to encourage voter registration, this X-rated leak might help Evans to distance himself from Captain America. Steve Rogers would never take nudes, after all.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Chris Evans, although smart money says he'll more careful about nude photos in the future. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.