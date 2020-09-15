Chris Evans Had An A+ Response To His Nudes Being Leaked

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Being a celebrity obviously has major perks, but there's also a downside to fame and fortune. Actor Chris Evans has become a bonafide household name thanks to his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with plenty of fans thirsting over "America's ass." Evans went viral for accidentally leaked an explicit photo over the weekend, but he's got an A+ reaction to all the unexpected attention.