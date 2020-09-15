Eternals Director Explains Why She Joined The MCU

Chloé Zhao says she wants to make movies that last and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having made it more than 10 years, shows that it's not a flash in the pan. But beyond that, by taking on Eternals, Zhao gets to build a brand new piece of the MCU. By not being a sequel to an existing part of the franchise, and potentially not even specifically connected to any previous MCU story, the movie will be able to stand on its own a bit more, which may help the movie stand the test of time the way Zhao hopes her movies will.