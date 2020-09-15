Disneyland Has Found A New Place To Sell Star Wars Merchandise, But The Location Is Heartbreaking

Disneyland Resort has been almost entirely closed for more than six months now. Only the Downtown Disney district is currently open to guests, and even that is only available to a limited number of guests due to capacity restrictions. Disney has lost millions upon millions of dollars in tickets, food, and merchandise sales due to being closed, and so you can certainly understand any decision that the resort makes to try to bolster what business is currently being done. To that end, Disney has found a new spot to sell merchandise that has previously been exclusive to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. This is great news for those that can't visit the theme park, but bad news if you're a fan of great Disney art because the location chosen for the pop-up merch stand is Downtown Disney's WonderGround Gallery.