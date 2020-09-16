Justice League’s Ray Fisher Is Now Claiming Ben Affleck's Batman Re-Casting Announcement Had An Ulterior Motive

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has had a wild ride in theaters, especially the Justice League movie. When director Zack Snyder departed the set due to a family tragedy, Warner Bros. brought in Joss Whedon to complete the project in time for its release date. What resulted was massive reshoots and a departure from Snyder's original vision. Ray Fisher played Cyborg in the ill-fated blockbuster, and has been publicly battling the studio after alleging toxic and abusive behavior from Whedon and other top execs. And now Fisher claims that the announcement of Ben Affleck's return to the DCEU also had ulterior motives.
Justice League was a box office and critical disappointment when it hit theaters in 2017, changing the trajectory of the shared universe in the process. Ben Affleck left his role as Batman shortly after, but was recently announced to be returning to the role for Ezra Miller's Flash movie. But according to Ray Fisher, this announcement was made pre-maturely in an attempt to silence his own messages about the studio. The 33 year-old actor took to social media to share this latest allegation, posting:
And so the situation continues. While the fandom was thrilled to hear that Ben Affleck was returning to the DC Extended Universe in the upcoming Flash movie directed by Andy Muschietti. But it was definitely surprising that this news broke so near to the DC Fandome, which provided myriad updates about its upcoming projects. Ray Fisher seems to believe this was done in order to dwarf one of his own viral tweets about Warner Bros.' investigation of his allegations.
Ray Fisher used his personal Twitter to make his voice known, with the actor often using social media to directly communicate with the public. This became especially true once he revealed his allegations against Joss Whedon and company. And while the Justice League actor limited in how much he's allowed to legally say, Fisher continues to use these platforms to give updates on the investigation.
DC fans can re-watch Ray Fisher's time in the DCEU on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
News about Ben Affleck reprising his Batman role in the Flash movie hit on August 20th, breaking the internet in the process. Meanwhile, the DC Fandome came just days later on August 22nd. During that virtual event the DCEU's future was spelled out, as footage and major announcements were made to the delight of the fandom. As such, Ray Fisher believes said news was meant to break during that same event, before the higher ups jumped the gun just days earlier.
This theory by Ray Fisher is just the latest of the Justice League star's posts about the ongoing situation happening at Warner Bros. While keeping the specifics of his allegations mum due to legal reasons, Fisher has been using his voice to update the general public on how that internal investigation was going. And that includes finding the ulterior motive to Ben Affleck's Batman announcement.
The Snyder Cut of the Justice League will hit HBO Max in 2021, including plenty of more footage from Ray Fisher's Cyborg. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your movies for next year.