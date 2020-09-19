Young Avengers: 7 Signs The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Building The Fan-Favorite Team

At present, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a total of eight movies set to come out between now and July 2022 – but an interesting detail about that selection of titles is that the word “Avengers” isn’t mentioned in any of them. It’s surely a brand that the franchise isn’t discontinuing, but for now the studio is remaining secretive about their future plans for the superhero team. Naturally, the state of things has led fans to speculate wildly about what’s going on, and some ideas are pretty crazy, but one development that seems to become increasingly likely is the formation of the team called the Young Avengers.

Created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung, the more youthful version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was introduced in Marvel Comics in 2005, and while their group name is a bit silly, what is equally true is that the series brings together a collection of wonderful characters – including Kang The Conqueror a.k.a. Iron Lad, Kate Bishop a.k.a. Hawkeye, Elijah Bradley a.k.a. Patriot, Cassie Lang a.k.a. Stature, Teddy Altman a.k.a. Hulkling, Billy Kaplan a.k.a. Wiccan, Tommy Shepherd a.k.a. Speed, and Vision. In recent years there have been some moves made by the Marvel Cinematic Universe that suggest that we may see a live-action version of this team come together in the near future, and we’ve collected all the evidence of this unconfirmed development here for you to ponder: