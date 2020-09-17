Bella Thorne Thanks Fans After The Babysitter: Killer Queen Hit #1 On Netflix

Leave a Comment
Netflix has become a streaming giant over the years, including both TV and film projects. Some of these movies have become bonafide franchises in their own right, to the delight of countless subscribers. McG's campy slasher The Babysitter got a sequel over the weekend, with the original cast returning for more laughs and gory kills. And when The Babysitter: Killer Queen hit #1 on the Netflix trending charts, actress Bella Thorne took to social media to thank the fans.
Bella Thorne reprised her role as Allison in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, returning in her cheerleading jacket to try and kill Judah Lewis' Cole for a second time. Thorne is constantly making headlines for one reason or another, and has amassed massive social media presence. And when Killer Queen hit #1 on Netflix, she used this platform to thanks everyone who streamed the horror sequel. Check it out below.
Short and simple, Bella Thorne took the time to thank everyone who made The Babysitter: Killer Queen a success over on Netflix. And with director McG already having plans for a threequel, we'll have to see if enough people tuned in to make a third Babysitter movie a reality. Hopefully that'll include Bella Thorne's over the top characterization of Allison.
Bella Thorne thanked the fans for The Babysitter: Killer Queen's reception over on her personal Instagram page. The actress/director/author has a whopping 23.8 million followers, and she's known for breaking the internet a few times a year. While she most recently faced backlash for her record breaking use of the website OnlyFans, this time Thorne is celebrating happier news as her latest release hit #1 on Netflix.
While plenty of Netflix subscribers tuning into the bloody tale of The Babysitter: Killer Queen, the movie's critical reception wasn't quite as warm. The reviews were largely negative for McG's second installment in the slasher franchise. But audience and critical responses have had discrepancies before, so there's no telling if/when a third Babysitter flick will arrive.
The original Babysitter movie arrived on Netflix back in 2017, and was an over the top slasher that forayed into genre bending. Killer Queen is no exception, as Charlie's Angels filmmaker McG continued to raise the stakes and take bold visual choices. You can check out the trailer below, featuring none other than miss Bella Thorne.
Spoilers ahead for The Babysitter: Killer Queen. If you haven't seen the sequel yet don't read on!
Narratively, McG certainly does leave some threads to pull from in the ending of The Babysitter: Killer Queen. The movie' twist ending offered a surprising redemption arc for Samara Weaving's Bee. And while some fans wanted more of the Ready or Not star, the filmmaker has admitted that he's got plans for a threequel. And that's obvious from Killer Queen's mid-credits scene.
During the credits for The Babysitter: Killer Queen, its shown that the Devil's Book somehow survived its previous two appearances. The ritual could therefore still be completed, by either the returning characters or a newcomer. Luckily protagonist Cole has back up this time around thanks to his new partner in crime Phoebe (Jenny Ortega).
The Babysitter: Killer Queen is available now on Netflix.