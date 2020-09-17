Bella Thorne Thanks Fans After The Babysitter: Killer Queen Hit #1 On Netflix

Spoilers ahead for The Babysitter: Killer Queen. If you haven't seen the sequel yet don't read on!

Narratively, McG certainly does leave some threads to pull from in the ending of The Babysitter: Killer Queen. The movie' twist ending offered a surprising redemption arc for Samara Weaving's Bee. And while some fans wanted more of the Ready or Not star, the filmmaker has admitted that he's got plans for a threequel. And that's obvious from Killer Queen's mid-credits scene.