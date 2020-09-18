Original Dune Director Has Seen The Trailer For The New Adaptation, And Of Course Has Thoughts

Frank Herbert's Dune is one of the great works of science fiction literature, and so it's understandable that there would be interest in bringing such a story to life on the big screen. However, doing so has proved difficult. David Lynch's 1984 version was a famous flop, but before even that, director Alejandro Jodorowsky attempted to bring Dune to the screen in a way that would never see the light of day. Jodorowsky has now apparently seen the trailer for the upcoming Denis Villeneuve directed version, and he has opinions. Although, it should be said most of his opinions have to less to do with his thoughts on Dune itself versus what the movie represents.