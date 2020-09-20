Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Seemingly Responds To The Rumors She's Hating On Angelina Jolie

Leave a Comment
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing divorce proceedings have been pretty high profile in recent weeks, so of course when Pitt allegedly started dating someone new, the rumor mill had a heyday. If you’ve been keeping tabs on Brad Pitt’s relationship with Nicole Poturalski, they’ve been seen boarding planes and spending time together in recent months. A relationship between the two was reported in August, and afterwards Poturalski became a subject of interest for Tinseltown fans. Which is around the time rumors about bad blood between Poturalski and Angelina Jolie started.
Poturalski, who goes by Nico Putor on social, is a German model who is actually married and allegedly in an open relationship with her restauranteur husband, Roland Mary. In fact, it's been noted that Brad Pitt actually favorites one of Mary’s restaurants in Berlin. Now, after the two have been spotted spending time together, a recent post of Poturalski’s on social media featured her snapping her fingers along with the caption “happy people don’t hate.”
While she doesn’t actually call out the reported Jolie rumors in that part of the post, someone also commented, “If so, then why you and Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl.” After that Nicole Poturalski responded that she’s ‘not hating anyone,” noting elsewhere on Instagram that “haters are never happy.” Some of her fans also defended her on the post, noting Brad Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie really has nothing to do with her or her newfound relationship.
Obviously, when major celebrities like Brad Pitt go back on the market, his fans are going to be very interested in what he does next – and I’m not just talking about in his actual career. (Though he recently said we may see a shift in the kinds of gigs he takes, drifting more from acting to producing, which is a shift other A-listers have made in recent years.) When it’s someone with a dating history that’s a little more outside the box as Nicole Poturalski’s is, it’s easy to see why people might be even more interested in what's going on.
Both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have their own cool lives going on right now and both are invested in intriguing upcoming work. Plus, they are still trying to work out the details of the divorce. Clearly, the former couple still has some stuff to resolve in their formerly intertwined lives and their lawyers haven’t been helping the situation by publicly sniping at one another, but as Nico Potur notes, she’s not invested or involved. So I guess even if the legal stuff between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is still not resolved, this is one case that we can just go ahead and close.