Kanye West’s Sister-In-Law Responds To Rumors She’s Dating The Rapper’s Streaming Partner

Kanye West has remained a fixture within the news cycle for a little while now, with his marriage being a particularly hot topic. Rumors have been swirling around the state of his relationship with Biana Censori, with some alleging that the two are experiencing domestic troubles. As of this writing, the two are still together and, as of late, another member of their family has been subject to speculation. Social media users began to assume that Censori’s sister, Angelina, is dating one of West’s collaborators, and she’s now speaking out.

Angelina Censori has been linked to Sneako, a social media influencer who’s had dealings with Ye as of late. Speculation about a potential relationship between the two arose after Censori joined her sister and brother-in-law for a vacation in Mallorca. While there, she shared a few images to her Instagram stories and showed off a few images of the beautiful scenery. She also dropped a photo of Sneako, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Later on, several users on X seem to take this as a confirmation of sorts that the Australia native was hinting at a relationship with the 26-year-old Internet celebrity. However, upon seeing the chatter online, the youngest of the three Censori siblings shared a post of her own. And it included a very direct, four-word response:

We are not dating.

Sneako, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, has been making a name for himself within the social media realm over the past several years. Across platforms such as YouTube and Twitch, he has produced gaming content, though he’s also known for sharing commentary that lines up with right-wing ideologies. Balinthazy was also notably banned from Twitch in October 2024 over what the company called “extreme hateful conduct.” The platform also accused him of “promoting racism or xenophobia” after he went on a viral rant.

When it comes to his dealings with 47-year-old Kanye West, Sneako participated in some of the Grammy winner’s livestreams. He was also present when West abruptly exited his latest interview with Piers Morgan. While the exact nature of West and Sneako’s business dealings is unclear, the latter does seem to have found a place within the rapper’s inner circle.

As for Angelina Censori, the fact that she’s been spending downtime with Bianca and Ye is noteworthy, considering that the “Famous” performer hasn’t reportedly seen eye to eye with his in-laws. There were rumors that Bianca’s mother was concerned about her safety amid rumors of her daughter’s lack of autonomy. Also, the Yeezy architectural designer’s dad reportedly took issue with his daughter going half naked in public at times. Angelina, however, was the member of the family to request “privacy” for her sister and brother-in-law after their nuptials in 2022.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been incredibly private about their relationship over the last several years, and it seems Angelina isn’t sharing much about it as well. At the very least though, it seems she wants to make it clear that she’s not actually seeing Sneako.