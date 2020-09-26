Willow: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know About The Val Kilmer Movie

Though George Lucas is best known for his pivotal roles in the making of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Labyrinth, some movie fans might be quick to forget 1988's Willow.

Directed by Ron Howard and starring Warwick Davis in the title role, this fantasy adventure blockbuster received mixed reviews and a middling box office, but it has grown a loyal fanbase over time, to the point where a sequel might not be impossible later down the road. Also starring Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley and Jean Marsh, this Oscar-nominated Lucasfilm endeavor isn't the movie that's most commonly associated with Lucas, but it holds a special place in some viewers' hearts. If you love Willow and you would like to know more about how this movie came to be, here are some fun and/or interesting facts worth knowing.