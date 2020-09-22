How Netflix's Cuties Got People To Cancel, But Also Got People To Watch

Cuties is a French film centering on an 11-year-old Muslim Senegalese girl who joins a dance team despite her upbringing. The movie premiered early this year at Sundance to rave reviews (it's ranked 85% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes) and Maïmouna Doucouré won the Dramatic Directing Award in the foreign film category. When the controversy erupted last month calling for Netflix to cancel the film’s release on its site before many had even seen it, Thor: Ragnarok’s Tessa Thompson, who viewed the film during the festival, took to social media to defend it. Check it out: