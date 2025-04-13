Fans Are ‘Confused’ After Apple TV+ Cancels Mythic Quest: ‘WHY’

As the 2025 TV schedule rolls on, cancellation news continues to come down the pipeline. Apple TV+ is one of the latest streamers to axe a series that now joins the roster of shows that are canceled or ending this year. The show in question is Mythic Quest, the game studio-centered romp co-created by Rob McElhenney, who also stars on the show. In the aftermath, fans are taking to social media to share their takes on the news. Overall, they’re either not pleased or just downright “confused.”

Mythic Quest – which some may argue stands among the best shows on Apple TV+ – aired four seasons before its demise, with the latest season ending this past March. That news, interestingly enough, was accompanied by the fact that a change would be made to the S4 finale (which is now the series’ final installment). On April 18, an alternate ending will be added to the aforementioned episode, according to Variety. Despite that, one fan, @mackenzieGNF, took to X to share a gif-infused reaction:

APPLE WHY WOULD YOU CANCEL MYTHIC QUEST AFTER THAT SEASON FINALE!!!!!!!???? pic.twitter.com/K0kiqjqY0EApril 12, 2025

Another user, @prongsy, didn’t mince words when discussing the decision on the same platform. The person not only lamented the conclusion of the workplace comedy, but they also shared some not-so-positive thoughts on the streamer that houses it:

[Heartbroken] after ages that a TV network (or whatever you fuckers are called these days), cancelled a show I really really really dig. Good bye Mythic Quest. You were simply incredible. Dumbass Apple.

Rob McElhenney created the show alongside Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, and it premiered in February 2020. At the center of the show are the employees of the video game studio that produces the series’ eponymous video game, which is a massively popular MMORPG. Drama, humorous shenanigans and even a quarantine episode are present within the four-season show. While reflecting on the comedy series, @Parzival_200 called it “phenomenal” and shared some thoughts on the cancellation:

To say this decision is short sighted would be an understatement. Mythic Quest was a phenomenal show that balanced its comedic nature so well with its more dramatically paced moments, while tackling the games industry. I am sad, but I am thankful for the seasons we've gotten.

At the very least, fans do have that alternate ending to look forward to. Specifics on that haven’t been divulged, but one has to wonder whether it’s been added as a way to provide some kind of closure for the show. Entertainment journalist Eric Goldman seemed somewhat unsure of what the additional scene could actually mean for the show, though he also shared an optimistic take:

I am sad Mythic Quest is cancelled while confused/curious about this updated finale, which ain’t a real wrap-up special or such but sounds like more than a lot of cancelled shows get. Anyway, I’m gonna miss the show and its characters.

Apple TV+ subscription holders haven’t received a formal reason for the gaming-centric show’s cancellation. My personal assumption is that the show ultimately didn’t meet the viewership expectations set before it by the streamer. However, it’s honestly hard to know that with absolute certainty, considering that Apple doesn’t formally release data.

Regardless, it’s tough to see yet another show bite the dust. In a statement, the show’s creators also acknowledged that “endings are hard,” yet they also said they’re “so proud of the show and the world we got to build—and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it.”

I suppose if there’s any consolation, it’s that there’s one more piece of Mythic Quest-related content that fans can expect to see. With any luck, that swapped ending will serve as a somewhat solid capper to the show. In the meantime, check out the schedule of upcoming Apple TV+ shows if you’re already in search of a new TV fix.