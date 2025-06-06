As Adults Fans Ask If Season 2 Is Happening, One Of The Stars Posted The Funniest (And Most Real) Response

The FX on Hulu series Adults (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ) made its way to the streaming schedule on May 28th, and fans can’t get enough of it. The ensemble comedy series features a group of friends in their twenties, adulting in Queens, New York. Now, considering all the love the show is getting, fans are wondering whether or not we’ll get a renewal out of this new series, and one of its stars, Jack Innanen, has a funny (and real) response.

I don’t know how many more cancellations we can handle. It was already a bummer when Hulu's How to Die Alone got canceled after one season, and the streamer's Death and Other Details getting the one-season ax was sad too. As for whether Adults will contribute to this cancellation spree, Jack Innanen, who plays Paul Baker, shared a funny and very real response on TikTok:

This video reminds me of one of Shia LaBeouf’s wild shenanigans when he created that “Just Do It!” speech. That energy fits Adults fans and Jack Innanen as he hilariously screamed, “Go stream that shit!” It’s true, subscribers. To get a Season 2, you need to click play, so more hilarity can ensue.

While Innanen has a point that viewership increases the chances of a show getting renewed, sometimes that’s not all it takes. After all, High Fidelity was canceled on Hulu after one season, despite critics and audiences loving it, and UnPrisoned ended after two seasons, despite it being one of the streamer’s most-watched scripted series of 2023.

Hulu can decide not to renew a series for multiple reasons, from viewership to cost and more, so it's hard to call which shows will stick around and which will leave. However, trying to up viewership overall is a great way to help solidify a show's return.

Adults is one of the funniest shows I’ve had the pleasure of finding on Hulu. It reminds me of one of the most rewatchable TV shows , Friends, as it follows a group of pals all living in New York and getting into a bunch of wild scenarios. For a Gen-Z audience watching, there are a lot of hilarious situations that will get you laughing, like seeing your date eat raw turkey while on ketamine or multiple attempts to plunge a toilet.

Plus, while so many friendship shows revolve around love triangles or squares, it was a relief to finally come across a friendship series that steers away from that…for now, at least.

Well, Adults fans, I think we need to listen to Jack Innanen's hilarious yet real response about watching his show so we can have a second season. In the world of streaming, the numbers speak louder than a lot of other factors. So, let’s get those numbers up, shall we?