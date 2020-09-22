Shazam's Director Responds After Fan Gives Him A Little Flack For One Decision In The DC Movie

Along with being critically well-received, Shazam! also did fairly well for itself at the box office with its $366 million worldwide haul. New Line Cinema didn’t wait long to give the green light to a sequel, which we learned at last month’s DC FanDome will be called Shazam! Fury of the Gods. No plot details have been disclosed yet, but Shazam!’s mid-credits scene showed the super intelligent caterpillar known as Mister Mind proposing an alliance with Thaddeus Sivana, so presumably the two of them will stir up some trouble.