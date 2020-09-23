Robert Pattinson Kept His Wild The Devil All The Time Accent Secret For A Ridiculously Long Time

While speaking with Insider, Antonio Campos explained how as production neared on The Devil All The Time, the other actors had sent him recordings on the voices they were working on with dialect coaches. Not only did Pattinson not send his own recording, but he didn’t even work with a dialect coach, as he was “adamant about figuring it out on his own.” All Campos knew was that Pattinson wouldn’t sound like his usual British self, and when the filmmaker asked the actor how the accent work was coming along, the latter was quite vague.