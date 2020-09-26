Where You've Seen The Devil All The Time Cast Before

Leave a Comment
Based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock (who also serves as the movie's narrator), Netflix's The Devil All The Time is a morbid and moody streaming exclusive, featuring an all-star ensemble which includes noteworthy stars like Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, Haley Bennett, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, and more. Co-written and directed by Antonio Campos (Christine), it's not an easy film to watch, and it ultimately divided critics, though its substantial star power made it a Netflix hit shortly after its debut.
While watching the film, if you found yourself wondering where you've seen this actor or that person before, we're here to help. This stacked cast is filled with a lot of recognizable talent, though it can be hard to remember everything they've done in the past few years. With that said, here's where you probably recognized them.
Tom Holland (Arvin Eugene Russell)
As Arvin Eugene Russell, the son of Willard and Charlotte and the step brother of Leonara, Tom Holland plays the lead role in The Devil All The Time. By now, most moviegoers know Holland best as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The English actor played the part in five films, including Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. In addition to these mega-blockbusters,
Holland also starred in The Impossible, Locke, In the Heart of the Sea, The Lost City of Z, The Current War, and How I Live Now. Additionally, he provided his voice to last year's Spies in Disguise and this year's Dolittle and Onward. Outside of film, Holland notably played the title role in a stage production of Billy Elliott. Next, the actor will be seen in Chaos Walking, Cherry, and Uncharted.
Bill Skarsgård (Willard Russell)
In the role of Willard Russell, Arvin's father and Charlotte's husband, Bill Skarsgard is seen prominently in the first act of The Devil All The Time. The Swedish actor has been in the acting business in 2000, though he didn't find a wide audience until he memorably adopted the role of Pennywise in IT and IT: Chapter Two.
Prior to these horror hits, Skarsgard was also seen in Anna Karenina, The Divergent Series: Allegiant, and Atomic Blonde, to name a few. Following IT's success, Skarsgard nabbed some more high profile roles in movies like Deadpool 2, Assassination Nation, and Villains. Outside of film, the actor played a role in Netflix's Hemlock Grove and he was recently seen in Hulu's Castle Rock. Up next, Skarsgard is set to be seen in Naked Singularity and Cherry, which also stars Tom Holland.
Riley Keough (Sandy Henderson)
Playing the part of Sandy Henderson, a serial killer in an unsettling marriage with Carl, Riley Keough provides one of the lead roles in The Devil All The Time. The eldest granddaughter of Elvis Presley, Keough has impressed in a variety of movies and shows — both big and small — within the past few years. She made her debut in The Runaways back in 2010, and she was notably seen in the lead role of The Girlfriend Experience's acclaimed first season.
Other noteworthy appearances include Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, It Comes At Night, Logan Lucky, The House That Jack Built, Jack & Diane, Hold the Dark, Paterno, The Lodge, and Earthquake Bird. Also, Keough starred in Zola, which earned a great deal of acclaim following its premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival. It's unclear when it's expected to be released.
Jason Clarke (Carl Henderson)
As Carl Henderson, a serial killer in a troubling relationship with his wife Sandy, Jason Clarke plays a key role throughout The Devil All The Time. The Australian actor has bounced between film and television since the mid '90s, though he later found success and recognition in movie roles like Public Enemies, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Trust, and Lawless before Zero Dark Thirty, The Great Gatsby, White House Down, and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes made him a prominent performer.
From there, Clarke has notably been seen in Terminator Genisys, Everest, All I See Is You, Mudbound, Chappaquiddick, Winchester, First Man, and last year's Serenity and Pet Sematary remake. He's also known for his starring role in the series Brotherhood, which ran from 2006-2008. The actor was also seen in last year's mini-series, Catherine the Great. Next, he'll be seen in Silk Road.
Eliza Scanlen (Lenora Laferty)
In the role of Lenora Laferty, Arvin's adopted step sister, Eliza Scanlen plays a tragic role throughout the middle section of The Devil All The Time. The Australian actress is a relative newcomer, though she got her start on the popular soap opera series, Home and Away. From there, she starred in HBO's mini-series, Sharp Objects, and she played Beth March in Greta Gerwig's Little Women.
Most recently, Scanlen was seen in the acclaimed indie, Babyteeth, earlier this year. Outside of film and television, Scanlen appeared in stage productions of To Kill a Mockingbird and Lord of the Flies last year. She also wrote and directed the short film Mukbang earlier this year. Next, Scanlen is expected to be seen in M. Night Shyamalan's newest untitled thriller, which is currently slated for release on July 23rd, 2021.
Sebastian Stan (Sheriff Lee Bodecker)
As Sheriff Lee Bodecker, Sandy's law enforcement brother, Sebastian Stan plays a prominent role in the second half of The Devil All The Time. Much like his co-star Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan is best known for his commitments to the MCU in the role of Bucky Barnes, i.e. The Winter Soldier. As this (occasionally) antagonistic character, Stan has been seen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.
Outside of Marvel movies, Stan is known or recognized for his performances in films like I, Tonya, Ricki and the Flash, The Martian, Destroyer, The Bronze, Black Swan, Logan Lucky, Hot Tub Time Machine, and Rachel Getting Married. He also starred in Gossip Girl and the mini-series Political Animals. He'll next be seen in Monday, which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and 355.
Robert Pattinson (Reverend Preston Teagardin)
In the role of Reverend Preston Teagardin, a shady new preacher, Robert Pattinson provides a memorable turn throughout the mid-section of The Devil All The Time. Though he's still best known for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, Pattinson has since expanded himself into a variety of bold and off-kilter projects, both big and small.
Notably, Pattinson has starred in Good Time, The Lighthouse, High Life, The Rover, Cosmopolis, Maps to the Stars, The Lost City of Z, Damsel, Queen of the Desert, The King, and Waiting for the Barbarians. He also recently starred in Tenet, and he's been seen in films like Water For Elephants, Remember Me, How To Be, Little Ashes, Vanity Fire, Life, The Childhood of a Leader, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Next, Pattinson stars in The Batman, one of his most high-profile roles yet.
Haley Bennett (Charlotte Russell)
Playing the part of Charlotte Russell, Arvin's mother and Willard's wife, Haley Bennett played an emotional role in the first 30 minutes of The Devil All The Time. Making her debut in 2007's Music and Lyrics, Bennett has been seen in films like College, Marley & Me, Kaboom, Kristy, The Equalizer, The Magnificent Seven (2016), The Girl on the Train, Hardcore Henry, Rules Don't Apply, Thank You For Your Service, and The Red Sea Diving Resort.
She was also seen in Swallow earlier this year, where she also served as an executive producer. Up next, Bennett is set to be seen in Hillbilly Elegy, which is another Netflix prestige drama, later this year. She's also attached to Cyrano, the new film from Joe Wright, her partner.
Harry Melling (Roy Laferty)
As Roy Laferty, Lenora's evangelical preacher and Lenora's father, Harry Melling is a prominent player in the first third of The Devil All The Time. To many, Melling is most commonly known for playing Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise. these popular fantasy films remained his only film acting experience, though he branched out into other cinematic endeavors with 2016's The Lost City Of Z, which also starred Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.
From there, Melling was seen in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Keeper, Waiting for the Barbarians, and, most recently, The Old Guard —another high-profile Netflix blockbuster. While these titles remain his only film roles, it's worth noting that Melling also starred in shows like Merlin, His Dark Materials, and 2019's War of the Worlds. Next, he'll star in Say Your Prayers and Macbeth. Additionally, he'll appear in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit.
Mia Wasikowska (Helen Hatton Laferty)
Playing the role of Helen Hatton Laferty, Lenora's mother and Roy's husband, Mia Wasikowska isn't given a lot of screentime in The Devil All The Time, but she plays a key role in the movie's first act. As an actress, Wasikowska is best known for her title role in 2010's Alice in Wonderland and its sequel, Alice Through The Looking Glass. She is also well-known for her work in Jane Eyre, The Kids Are All Right, Stoker, Lawless, Albert Nobbs, Maps to the Stars, The Double, Only Lovers Left Alive, Crimson Peak, Damsel, Madame Bovery, Tracks, and Piercing.
Wasikowska was also recently seen in Judy & Punch and Blackbird. Outside of film, the actress also played a reoccurring role in In Treatment. Next, she's set to star in Bergman Island, the newest film from director Mia Hansen-Løve.
Michael Banks Repeta (Young Arvin Russell)
As a young Arvin Russell, the nine-year-old version of our lead protagonist, Michael Banks Repeta is seen prominently throughout the first half of The Devil All The Time. The child actor is still making his way into Hollywood. Notably since this movie is easily his biggest role to date. Outside of his work in this new streaming movie, Repeta was recently seen in episodes of HBO's Lovecraft Country and The Outsider. He also played a role in the series Gone and a recurring role in Manhunt.
The young actor was in the film Uncle Frank, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It's expected to be released on VOD on November 26th. The actor got his start in the 2017 short film, Happy Birthday, Barbara, and he'll next be seen in the short film, Mercy.
The Devil All The Time is now available to stream on Netflix.