Netflix's Enola Holmes: Sam Claflin Reveals What It's Like Having 'Superman And Eleven' As His On-Screen Siblings

Although, in this case, since Mycroft Holmes is essentially playing third fiddle to Enola and Sherlock, Sam Claflin suggests that position actually worked out for the movie itself. Within traditional Holmes canon Mycroft Holmes is the smarter of the two Holmes brothers in the stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, but he's generally lacking in Sherlock's energy and has little desire to do any of the actual work involved in Sherlock's line of work. Of course, Mycroft is generally described as being fairly soft and overweight from his lack of movement, so if nothing else Sam Claflin maybe the sexiest Mycroft ever put on screen.