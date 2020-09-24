Harrison Ford's Latest Airplane Incident Has Reached A Conclusion

What matters is that no one was harmed, and that the ruling and recommendations of the FAA were upheld, leaving Harrison Ford able to fly another day. And fly he certainly will, especially considering how he’s kept himself physically fit to make the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 film; which is currently slated to see Ford v. Ferrari director James Mangold taking over the director’s chair from series architect Steven Spielberg. If Ford is willing to still don his trademark fedora and crack the whip again after all this time, then you can be sure his personal hobbies are just as fresh on his mind.