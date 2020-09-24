Harrison Ford's Latest Airplane Incident Has Reached A Conclusion

Leave a Comment
Harrison Ford and airplanes are two things that, when combined, tend to make news. And even though the latest aerial mishap involving the legendary genre actor who’s been in both the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises wasn’t as major as some of his other run ins, it was an issue that still had to be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration just the same. That investigation has just reached its conclusion, with Harrison Ford being cleared for action after complying with recommendations issued after this past April’s event.
More specifically, Ford was ordered to complete a "remedial runway incursion training course," as per a recent report on TMZ. The incident that instigated this particular fallout saw Harrison Ford crossing the runway of Hawthorne Airport, despite being given instructions to hold for incoming traffic. Ford claims that he thought he’d heard himself getting the all clear to cross, and did so upon good faith. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and no damage was incurred; with Harrison Ford apologizing for the confusion.
April’s entry into the actor’s personal flight history doesn’t even come close to other, more serious events in Ford’s checkered past in the air. Let’s keep in mind such events as that time he landed on the wrong runway, and missed a commercial airliner by about 82 feet. Or that time where the fictional pilot of the Millennium Falcon actually crashed a very real Ryan PT-22 Recruit into a golf course, only for that wrecked plane to become a restoration piece for the Airline History Museum. So in the comparative scale of Ford’s record as a pilot, this might be one of the tamest offenses.
What matters is that no one was harmed, and that the ruling and recommendations of the FAA were upheld, leaving Harrison Ford able to fly another day. And fly he certainly will, especially considering how he’s kept himself physically fit to make the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 film; which is currently slated to see Ford v. Ferrari director James Mangold taking over the director’s chair from series architect Steven Spielberg. If Ford is willing to still don his trademark fedora and crack the whip again after all this time, then you can be sure his personal hobbies are just as fresh on his mind.
At this moment, all is right with the world, and should anything else happen in the world of aviation and franchise royalty, you can be sure that CinemaBlend will be there to break the news. If you’re interested in seeing Harrison Ford’s latest cinematic role for yourself, you can catch up with The Call of the Wild, which is currently available on VOD, Blu-ray, and DVD.