How A Robert Pattinson Meme Was Totally Embraced By Twilight Fans

Leave a Comment
Robert Pattinson is having a massive year between starring in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, his standout supporting role in the Netflix hit The Devil All The Time and the heightened anticipation his take on Gotham City's shadowy protector since The Batman's first trailer premiered at DC FanDome. But the “he made it” moment has arguably happened this week thanks to a viral meme that has reached new heights thanks to the creativity of some Twilight fans.
First, for some context, the Robert Pattinson picture-turned-meme is a behind-the-scenes image Josh Safdie shared years ago ahead of the release of Good Time, a definitive performance for the actor fans are still raving about today. Last month, it gained traction when this tweet went viral:
Yes, that’s Robert Pattinson in an Adidas tracksuit during early development of his Good Time character. Now it’s appearing everywhere, including a ton of Twilight scenes, such as this one:
Edward Cullen is pretty much everywhere in Twilight as he protectively watches Bella (even more than we realized thanks to Midnight Sun), but the whole perspective shifts when it's just Robert Pattinson in a brown tracksuit, you know? He looks super off guard in the viral photo, making it a perfect image to join the meme world. Here’s another one from the original Twilight via TikTok:
The TikTok user, who joked that she went to art school just to make the meme, also took the meme to New Moon with this little masterpiece:
Yes it's still funny every time, but more so when you don’t expect it while scrolling on the timeline. You can guess by now what happens in this reworked version of Bella’s hallucinations of Edward in New Moon, but here it is:
Twilight fans are clearly getting super into the tracksuit meme, but it's reaching other fandoms too. Look closely for Robert Pattinson in this one about the incredible Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House:
If you missed it, he’s in the top right corner of the third image, but as a ghost! The image was also used for a number of MCU memes, including one that replaces the image of Iron Man from Spider-Man: Far From Home with... you guessed it:
The way things like this become so popular are often an anomaly, but this Robert Pattinson image speaks for itself. In between the actor’s current popularity in Tenet, the upcoming Batman movie, the revamp of the Twilight fandom with Midnight Sun’s recent release and the fact many of us are bored at home more than usual, there you have it. This could be a great Halloween costume idea too!
Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is currently being filmed and is expected to hit theaters on October 1, 2021. Check out what else is coming out next year with our 2021 release calendar.