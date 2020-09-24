Wait, Is Henry Cavill Doing The New Snyder Cut Scenes Or Not?

Leave a Comment
2017’s Justice League obviously had issues with its reshoots, but with the Snyder Cut, officially known as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, heading to HBO Max next year, evidently there’s a little bit of extra footage that needs to be shot to make Zack Snyder’s vision of the movie complete. Yesterday, it was reported that Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher are reteaming with Snyder to film new scenes over approximately a week, but comments Cavill recently gave call into question whether he’ll actually participate in this extra round of filming.
While promoting his new Netflix movie Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill was asked by Collider if he was filming any new scenes for the Snyder Cut, and he answered thusly:
Not shooting anything additional. No. It’s all stuff that has been already done. Obviously I don’t know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production. Whatever lessons may be learned from what is it four years since Justice League came out? Four years’ worth of fan reaction. For me…I’m now just watching the party.
Before going further, it should be noted that this interview took place shortly before yesterday’s news broke about the Snyder Cut briefly rolling cameras. So unless planning for additional photography came together at the last minute, it’s possible that Cavill won’t participate in that after all. There’s also the possibility he was bending the truth if he wasn’t supposed to talk about extra Snyder Cut scenes being shot, but for now, it’s all unclear.
The article also points out how Henry Cavill is currently in London shooting the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher, which isn’t wrapping up anytime soon. Given the current health crisis and that this new round of Snyder Cut filming is evidently filming in Los Angeles, it would be extremely difficult for Cavill to fly to the United States and not have The Witcher’s production be severely impacted.
Whether Henry Cavill is involved with these new Snyder Cut scenes or not, considering how it was reported earlier this year that were wouldn’t be any additional filming on the project, this just goes to show how important Zack Snyder’s Justice League is for HBO Max. The latest word is that around $70 million is being spent to complete this version of Justice League, which will initially premiere as four hour-long episodes.
Unfortunately for Henry Cavill, he was among the people harder hit by the Justice League reshoots helmed by Joss Whedon, namely though the infamous mustache debacle. But going off what’s been shown of the Snyder Cut so far, it looks like this version of the movie will do Superman more justice (pun slightly intended), not to mention we’ll get to see the Man of Steel in his black suit.
It’s also possible that the Snyder Cut won’t be the last time we see of Henry Cavill as Superman. It was reported in late May that Cavill was in talks to play the character again, although rather star in Man of Steel 2, he would pop up in movies led by other protagonists, such as potentially Aquaman 2 or Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
