Christopher Nolan Handwrites Travis Scott A Sweet Note As Rapper’s Tenet Video Gets IMAX Debut

The decision to debut the Travis Scott music video in theaters seems almost certainly to be an attempt to draw more people into theaters. Tenet has been the one major studio release to actually open exclusively in theaters domestically, but that has severely limited the film's reach because many theaters are still closed, and many potential audience members aren't ready to return to theaters even in places where the movie is available. Tenet has only grossed $36 million domestically, though the movie has done well internationally due to the fact that things are more under control and more theaters are open, giving the movie a global box office of $251 million, which is respectable, at least under the circumstances.