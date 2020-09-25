Enterprising TikTok User Gets Us Pumped For New Ratatouille Ride Coming To Epcot

Walt Disney World is open for business and while not everybody might be quite as willing to visit the parks as they once were, one thing that might start to entice people back is new attractions. Of course, many plans for new attractions got waylaid due to the closure as well. A lot of new things are currently planned for Epcot and while some of the announced plans are going to see significant delays, one attraction that we know is on the way is Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion of World Showcase, and now we're getting extra excited for it.