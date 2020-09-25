Enterprising TikTok User Gets Us Pumped For New Ratatouille Ride Coming To Epcot

Leave a Comment
Walt Disney World is open for business and while not everybody might be quite as willing to visit the parks as they once were, one thing that might start to entice people back is new attractions. Of course, many plans for new attractions got waylaid due to the closure as well. A lot of new things are currently planned for Epcot and while some of the announced plans are going to see significant delays, one attraction that we know is on the way is Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion of World Showcase, and now we're getting extra excited for it.
Walt Disney World has yet to make any official announcement on when Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will arrive, so at the moment the promotion is being handled independently. In this case, by a TikTok user who has put together a brief clip that does as well as anything Disney could do to get us excited for the ride, showing off the parts of the Ratatouille themed area that can be seen by guests and incorporating music from the Pixar movie. Check it out.
The video put together by TikTok user vicsvlog shows off the Remy statue and the Ratatouille sign, which is really all there is from a guest's perspective at the Epcot France Pavilion right now. You can see the temporary walls that have been put up beneath the sign, which blocks everything else from view.
Remy's Ratatouille Adventure was originally expected to open this summer, but obviously, with the park closure, that didn't happen. However, since that was the original plan one can assume that the attraction was nearly finished when Walt Disney World had to close down this past March and while construction probably isn't moving at its pre-pandemic pace, like the park itself, it's likely moving forward in a modified way. Although no new opening date has been announced, it seems likely that the attraction will be opening soon.
The attraction is a trackless dark ride that sees guests shrunk down to the size of mice as they are taken through the restaurant kitchen from Ratatouille. This is the second edition of the attraction to be built, there is another one, which is functionally identical, at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.
While not everybody loves the idea of Disney and Pixar IP making their way into Epcot, a park that used to be unique for its lack of Disney characters, a lot of people will certainly be happy to see Remy make his Walt Disney World attraction debut, and if the mouse that can cook is going to show up at all, the France Pavilion certainly feels like it's the right place for him to do so.