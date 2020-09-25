Dang, Channing Tatum Reveals Look At Abs After 'Insanity' That Kept Him Out Of Shape For Awhile

Leave a Comment
Channing Tatum has been in the public eye for a long time, with his star power steadily growing since he first gained attention for Step Up and She's All That. Perhaps the project Tatum is best known for is the Magic Mike franchise, which highlighted the 40 year-old actor's dance abilities and ripped physique. But Tatum fell out of shape for a variety of reasons recently, before getting back to work. And now he's showing off his abs in a new selfie on social media.
Even before the Magic Mike movies, Channing Tatum was a bonafide sex symbol. But everyone has their own insecurities, and he recently explained that injuries and other "insanity" led to a decline in his fitness journey. Tatum is clearly back on track, as he shared a mirror selfie looking swoll AF. You can check it out the image in question below.
Do you hear that sound? It is the sound of countless jaws hitting the floor. While Channing Tatum opened up about previously getting out of shape for a variety of reasons, it's clear that the actor is back in Magic Mike shape. We'll just have to see which projects Tatum takes up next, and how much he gets to show off his ripped physique in the future.
The above image comes to us from Channing Tatum's personal Twitter account. Tatum admitted that a few factors led to him getting out of shape for his standards, before he eventually got back on the horse. He specifically mentions an injury, which can stop any fitness plans right in its tracks. Additionally, the "insanity" could allude to happenings in both his personal and professional life.
There are a handful of projects coming down the pipeline for Channing Tatum, including the upcoming comedy Dog. Tatum previously posted about the filming of that movie, calling it one of the craziest stories he'd ever been apart of. You can check out his previous tweet about the process below.
In addition to filming new movies, Channing Tatum has also gotten a ton of attention regarding his personal life. Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan recently split, with their divorce finalizing in 2019. The two continue to co-parent their daughter, while the Hateful Eight actor has begun dating pop singer Jessie J. Pair that with working and injury, and it's understandable that he might have gotten slightly out of shape recently.
All of that is obviously in the past now, as Channing Tatum looks absolutely hulking in this latest mirror shot. He looks like he's in superhero shape, so maybe this might encourage either Marvel or DC to bring him into their shared universes. Only time will tell.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Channing Tatum in the future.