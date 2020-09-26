Looks Like The Jurassic Park Franchise Has Never Approached One Star About Returning For A Sequel

Leave a Comment
The Jurassic Park franchise has played host to countless unforgettable characters, and some of them will be making a return in next year’s Jurassic World: Dominion. However, others -- the ones that have survived thus far anyway -- have disappeared without much of a trace. While part of that may be due to scheduling conflicts or other issues, it looks like at least one Jurassic Park star has never even been approached about reprising her role.
Sarah Harding was one of the main protagonists in The Lost World: Jurassic Park. A young paleontologist, she journeyed to Isla Sorna to document the dinosaurs’ behavior in their natural habitat. Her boyfriend, Ian Malcolm, reluctantly returned to the island to try and retrieve her, and they end up in a whole mess of danger, trying to keep Jurassic Park’s most dangerous predators from causing too much damage after they’re shipped to the mainland United States.
Malcolm and Sarah ultimately survived the events of the Jurassic Park sequel. But even though the franchise has continued, we never learned her fate after the credits rolled. Julianne Moore, who played Sarah Harding, recently told Collider that she hasn’t forgotten her Lost World character:
Yeah, Sarah Harding. Maybe she’s not done yet. I don’t know. But no one has approached me. That’s ok! But if they did? Yeah, sure! Of course, of course!
It’s good to know Julianne Moore would be up for giving the Jurassic Park franchise another go. Given the way the events of the Jurassic World series have unfolded, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Sarah Harding to come back into the fold -- especially now that the series is bringing back Ian Malcolm once again in Jurassic World: Dominion.
We still don’t have too many details about how the idiosyncratic scientist will fit into the upcoming film. However, it will be cool to see Jeff Goldblum reunited with his Jurassic Park co-stars, Sam Neill and Laura Dern. The trio were a huge part of making Jurassic Park what it is today -- so however they feature in Jurassic World: Dominion, it’s sure to be memorable.
Though we know we won’t see Sarah Harding in Dominion, there are a lot of different ways they could feature Sarah Harding in future Jurassic World films, even if she didn’t cross paths with Ian Malcolm. Her expertise as a scientist proved to be a huge factor in her survival in The Lost World -- and could surely come in handy in whatever future dangers the Jurassic World crew encounters.
As for Jurassic Park: Dominion, the film is currently back in production after an extended COVID-19 induced hiatus. It’s currently scheduled to hit theaters in June 2021.
Would you be excited to see Julianne Moore back with the Jurassic Park franchise? Let us know in the comments!