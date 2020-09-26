M. Night Shyamalan Shares The Title And Poster For His New Sci-Fi Movie

Now, we have a name - Old - and a poster that gives us some idea -- though not much -- of what we might be in for. It’s no surprise, given M. Night Shyamalan’s previous films, that Old looks to be yet another creepy endeavor. It looks to show the bottom half of an hourglass, albeit one in which grains of sand are replaced with human bodies. That imagery, plus the film’s name, make it seem as though the film will deal with aging in some way though, of course, that’s only speculation.