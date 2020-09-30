How Looper's Time Travel Works

Seeing how trying to change the future leads to unpredictable, and rather bloody results, Looper isn’t afraid to show the audience the messy and unrepentant lengths some will go to in order to bend the world to their will. And now, the loop on Johnson’s sci-fi noir has officially been closed, and a new future awaits us dear readers. Direct from the requests of you, the viewers, our next time travel journey will see us getting Lost in Space, and following some hinky temporal action dealing with the cinematic incarnation of the Jupiter 2 and its first family of space, The Robinsons! We’ll see you back here in the future, and remember, if you want to learn everything about traveling here and there in the then and now, CinemaBlend is the place you should be!