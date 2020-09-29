The Sweet Nod Gugu Mbatha-Raw Made To Miss World 1970 For Misbehaviour

My daughter came with me to Grenada and Gugu came with her mom and we spent just short of a week getting to know each other. She recorded me and I told her some of the challenges I faced during the Miss World contest. But she said to me, ‘Do you think we could borrow your dress?’ and I said ‘Have the dress!’ I sent the dress to her and she wore the dress without any alterations and it fit her. She wears it in the movie, for about one brief scene. It was a really terrific outfit and it stood out then as it still would today.