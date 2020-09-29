Willow Smith Finally Speaks Out About Will And Jada’s Drama With August Alsina

I’d say Jada Pinkett Smith was pretty “real” and “vulnerable” when she spoke out about her relationship with August Alsina, an “entanglement” that occurred when she and her longtime husband Will Smith were dealing with some relationship issues leading to a separation, a break-up in their marriage that had been well-documented before the Alsina information came to light. She and Smith both felt as if they needed to speak out about what happened so that the rumor mill would stop running rampant with information they felt was unfair or untrue.