John Grisham Reveals How He Really Wants Matthew McConaughey To Return To Reprise His A Time To Kill Role

I owe a lot to Matthew because he was an unknown actor in 1995 when he was picked to play Jake. He did such a wonderful job it made his career. He's said that many times and we haven't talked about 'A Time for Mercy' yet. I know he has read the book and he probably will be approached to do the movie. It's up to Matthew, if Matthew wants to do it, the movie will be made. I would love for Matthew to play Jake again.