John Cena Reveals How Fast And Furious Is Like The WWE

Normally it’s a job and movies are kind of like summer camp. You meet someone for the first time, and establish relationships and then you move on. Fast is different because literally it's been 20 years in the making. So walking into the set of Fast is very similar to walking into the WWE locker room. You have guys, men and women, who risk their lives for a living, and have curated this experience that they’re very proud of. So when we get a newcomer to walk in, like you can’t help but ‘Man, I hope this person works out because I’m killing myself for this.’