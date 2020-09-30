Why The Greatest Showman’s ‘Never Enough’ Singer Was Shocked They Wanted To Use Her Version

Sometimes show business is all about timing. That was exactly the case with Loren Allred, whose demo vocals for The Greatest Showman song "Never Enough" was heard by the right person. As a result she was able to go into the studio and record the iconic version that we all know and love. And just like that Jenny Lind's talents made their way to the musical blockbuster.

