Why The Greatest Showman’s ‘Never Enough’ Singer Was Shocked They Wanted To Use Her Version

Movie musicals are a tried and true genre in the film world, often known for gaining massive popularity and major awards. Michael Gracey's The Greatest Showman is no exception, as the Hugh Jackman-led blockbuster was a huge when it arrived in 2017. The movie's soundtrack gained a ton of attention, thanks to music by Dear Evan Hansen composers Pasek and Paul. The power ballad "Never Enough" is the big song for Rebecca Ferguson's Jenny Lind, but she's actually lip syncing to vocals by Loren Allred. And Allred recently explained why she was so shocked that her vocal made it into the theatrical cut.
While most of The Greatest Showman cast provided their own singing, Rebecca Ferguson was a notable exception. "Never Enough" requires a massive vocal range and belt, provided thanks to recording artist and The Voice alum Loren Allred. But this turn of events was surprising for the singer, as Allred explained in her own words:
After some turbulent years in the music industry, followed by competing on The Voice, I needed a mental break, so I decided to pursue a career in studio work. One of the projects I was hired for was to sing the female demos for The Greatest Showman. Usually in a situation like this, the actress would use my vocal as a reference, but for ‘Never Enough’, the producers decided that they wanted to use my vocal for the movie itself. This was such an unexpected and exciting turn of events!
Sometimes show business is all about timing. That was exactly the case with Loren Allred, whose demo vocals for The Greatest Showman song "Never Enough" was heard by the right person. As a result she was able to go into the studio and record the iconic version that we all know and love. And just like that Jenny Lind's talents made their way to the musical blockbuster.
For the countless moviegoers who saw The Greatest Showman either in theaters or in their homes, you can see why Loren Allred's vocals ultimately made it into the movie. Aside from the movie's anthem "This Is Me", her song "Never Enough" is arguably the most iconic vocal performance of the entire film. While we know the sequence with Rebecca Ferguson well, you can watch Allred sing the track live in the video below.
What a voice. With a vocal range like that, it makes perfect sense why Loren Allred's voice was ultimately included in The Greatest Showman's theatrical cut. The sequence came alive due to Allred's performance on the track, with Hugh Jackman's P. T. Barnum seemingly falling in love with her talents in the process. And while plenty of other singers have performed "Never Enough" in the years since the movie hit theaters, there's nothing like the original.
Given the popularity and box office success of The Greatest Showman, fans have been wondering if it might be adapted into a Broadway musical, or perhaps given a silver screen sequel. Both possibilities would fit the talents of the movie's cast, possibly including Loren Allred herself. Only time will tell, but for now we'll hold our breath.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things The Greatest Showman as details become public, with the movie is currently streaming on Disney+.