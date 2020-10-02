Surprise, Anne Hathaway’s The Witches Is Heading To Homes, And There’s A Trailer

While this is only a trailer, it makes The Witches look pretty spot on. It's certainly got that Roald Dahl aesthetic, in that there's a layer of something bright and cheerful over the top of something much darker and incredibly creepy, which the movie occasionally got a little too into. The story is remaining basically the same so anybody who knows the original Dahl story or saw the previous film will know it. A lot of the visuals from that film also appear to be kept, though, of course, they've been updated and enhanced with modern effects, so the kids who have been turned into mice are now full CGI creations.