Justice League Reportedly Cut One Battle Scene For Being ‘Too Violent’

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, especially Justice League. The blockbuster was greatly altered when Zack Snyder departed the project due to a family tragedy, with fans campaigning to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut for years. The filmmaker's original vision will finally come to fruition on HBO Max, with plenty of new footage. And it turns out that one particular action sequence was reportedly cut for being too violent.
The Snyder Cut will finally reveal Zack Snyder's original plans for Justice League, thanks to four one-hour segments on HBO Max. And it turns out that an action sequence featuring the Atlanteans doing battle with Darkseid's Parademons was cut from the movie's theatrical cut. Stunt performer Erol Ismail posted a photo from the set of this scene. And when asked why it never made it into the movie, Ismail said:
It was way too violent so they cut it.
Well, that's intriguing. Action has always been part of the comic book genre, as superpowered characters go toe-to-toe on the silver screen. Justice League was no exception, so it's surprising to hear that one particular fight scene was cut for being too violent. Does that mean we'll be able to see the sequence once the Snyder Cut arrives on HBO Max next year?
Erol Ismail shared the above comment over on his personal Instagram page. Ismail has worked on plenty of iconic projects, including Game of Thrones and Mission: Impossible. And when it came to Justice League, his work included an epic battle between the Parademons and Atlanteans that never saw the light of day. At least, not yet.
Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Max, which will be the home of the Snyder Cut. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
DC fans can see the image Erol Ismail shared from the set of Justice League below. We'll just have to wait and see if the super violent fight makes it way into the Snyder Cut next year. Check it out below.
The news about this violent sequence further highlights just how much of Zack Syder's vision was left on the cutting room floor for Justice League's theatrical cut. Warner Bros. reportedly pushed Joss Whedon to transform the project a more comedic movie. What resulted was massive reshoots, and hours of deleted footage that the public has never gotten to see.
Completing the Snyder Cut of Justice League is a huge job, requiring editing, extensive visual effects, and even some reshoots for additional footage. HBO Max has reportedly given Snyder a whopping $70 million in order to put together the project on the new streaming service. This includes characters and scenes that were missing from the theatrical cut entirely.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the new year.