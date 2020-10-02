Robert Pattinson Explains Why He Feels Like A ‘Total Failure’ Before Filming Movies

The job of an actor is to disappear into a role and become whatever character they're supposed to be playing. While many actors tend to have a "type," this generally means that an actor will be called on to play all sorts of roles throughout their career. While Robert Pattinson might still be mostly known as the sparkly vampire from Twilight, he's gone on to play an incredible collection of roles and will soon be adding comic book superhero to the list in The Batman. The actor's range is so impressive that it's hard to believe he can actually pull it all off, and it turns out, even the actor himself sometimes feels that way.