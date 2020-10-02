The Suicide Squad's Idris Elba And John Cena Are Teaming Up For Another Movie, Because Action

Deadline also reports that Amazon Studios has acquired Heads of State, and Idris Elba and John Cena are finalizing their deals. It’s unclear if the movie will only be available on the Prime Video streaming service or if it will also get some kind of theatrical release, though considering how popular Elba and Cena are, you can be sure a lot of people would turn out to see Heads of State on the big screen. Harrison Query wrote the screenplay, but there’s no word yet on who will direct the picture.