Theaters Going Dark As No Time To Die, Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed

In another timeline, 2020 would have been a big year for movies. With new movies from several huge franchises dropping, it was poised to create some big box office numbers. Now that we’re living in the COVID-19 reality, movies like No Time to Die and Wonder Woman 1984 have been shelved until the end of the year or even 2021. That means the movie theaters that were poised to profit from their success are going dark for now.