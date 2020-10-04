Why Are People Calling Chris Pratt The 'Worst Chris' When Chris Hemsworth Did Basically The Same Thing?

To clarify, I mean no offense to Chris Hemsworth here. (Loved Extraction by the way.) It just feels a little unfair that people are dumping on Chris Pratt because he may be a little bit different than the other Marvel (and DC in Chris Pine’s case) stars who fill out the superhero slate. In fact, it feels like any negative response to this post is mostly due to other reasons some people have expressed in the past for not liking Chris Pratt perhaps including his high-profile divorce, his openness about his religious beliefs and his hunting. I’ve seen complaints about him going shirtless after he got in shape for movies, which Chris Hemsworth has been known to do a time or two also. In the case of the People's Choice Awards, he also asked people to vote for Extraction. He just didn't have a couple sentences in front of it pretending to allude to the upcoming political election.