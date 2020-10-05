Jeremy Renner Finally Updates Us On What He's Been Up To Since Quarantine Happened

Leave a Comment
As we entered 2020, none of us probably expected to have to spend months in self-quarantine. This led to a very different kind of reality for many of us, as we had to become accustomed to staying in our homes and keeping ourselves entertained. Celebrities are, of course, among the many who had to adjust to this new normal, and it's been easier for some than others. Now, it would seem that Avengers star Jeremy Renner has been quite busy since quarantine began.
When he’s not saving the world as Hawkeye alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Jeremy Renner mostly keeps to himself, but he does give rare updates via social media. In a recent Twitter post, the 49-year-old actor revealed that his activities have mostly revolved around performing his fatherly duties and working on his music, among a number of other things:
The end of summer is upon us. I’ve been working pretty hard. Trying to stay busy doing lots of things. Being a daddy, number one, and then the music, construction, trying to find someone to cut my hair. Things like that, you know? All because, well, it’s been a crazy time. So, being holed up here, I find myself in the studio. Been writing, recording a bunch… been working hard on having fun in the studio and you know putting out some fun tracks for the summer.
It was honestly difficult for me (and presumably many others) to find things to do in quarantine, especially during the early months. But it sounds like Jeremy Renner didn’t stop moving even when everything around him did, and one can’t help but admire his productivity.
Quarantine activity really does vary by person, as some people possess more motivation than others. For instance, Channing Tatum, who got to spend a lot more time with his daughter during quarantine, was inspired to write a children’s book that he dedicated to her. Elsewhere, Kevin Bacon and writer/director David Koepp wrote a horror story following their work on You Should Have Left.
Some may have preferred to keep the pedal on the gas during quarantine, but others like Jeremy Renner’s Marvel co-star, Chris Evans, actually enjoyed having a bit of downtime. The actor used his free time to work in his garden and spend time with his dog. He even offered advice to those who were struggling during the early days of the lockdown. But Evans hasn’t stayed completely idle, as he also started a political website and has encouraged fans to vote.
The quarantine began back in March and only within the last month or so have restrictions been loosened. Yet many people are still opting to stay inside, unless it’s truly necessary to venture out. And if you fall into this category, you may indeed want to take a cue from Jeremy Renner and others on how to remain proactive.
What have you been up to since quarantine began? Let us know in the comments?