Jeremy Renner Finally Updates Us On What He's Been Up To Since Quarantine Happened

As we entered 2020, none of us probably expected to have to spend months in self-quarantine. This led to a very different kind of reality for many of us, as we had to become accustomed to staying in our homes and keeping ourselves entertained. Celebrities are, of course, among the many who had to adjust to this new normal, and it's been easier for some than others. Now, it would seem that Avengers star Jeremy Renner has been quite busy since quarantine began.