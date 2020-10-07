Ryan Reynolds Talks Falling In Love With Free Guy In The Same Way He Did With Deadpool

I love the world. I love marketing. So I also love the idea that you get to introduce people to a new world and a new sort of what we talked about, not only when we sat down here, but for a while, Shawn and I have been talking about it, that it's just so fun to do something new, something that is quite literally based on absolutely nothing. So I love the process of acquainting an audience with this new property or this new idea. And it's big. The scale is big. And I think it's appealing to a huge audience. And it's something that... just the good, old-fashioned reason that I want to do it is it's something I want to see something I just am dying to see. I read the script and we all did a ton of work on the script, but there was such a promise there of something new and something really special. It's not unlike how I grabbed onto Deadpool. I just felt like there was a reason that this needed to exist. And I felt the same way about Free City.