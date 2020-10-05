Why Regal Theaters Closing Is A Particularly Sad Thing For Alita: Battle Angel Fans

The past couple of weeks have been a roller coaster ride for the Alita Army fandom. As the group was pushing for a theatrical re-release event for Alita: Battle Angel, the news came down last Thursday that victory had been achieved, with Cinemark and Regal Theaters both pledging their theaters to the cause. However, the tide started to turn, as rumors of Regal and its parent company Cineworld shutting down their U.S. and U.K. locations started to crop up. Sure enough, those rumors have been confirmed, with the chain looking to go into temporary closure again as of this Thursday. What then makes this news even more sad is that Alita: Battle Angel fans looking to get out to those revival screenings at that chain will be out of luck.