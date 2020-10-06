The Batman, Black Adam And More Are Delayed Throwing DC’s Calendar Into Chaos

Seeing as how Matt Reeves’ The Batman was the only project on the DC calendar that had begun filming – and had dealt with its fair share of delays thanks to production hiccups – this was the movie that most easily could be plugged in and be ready to go when movie theaters are allowed to open back up and safely screen films for excited patrons. The rest of the movies were recently-announced efforts that made a splash at DC FanDome, but it turns out we won’t start seeing any of them any time soon.