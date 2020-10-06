Comments

Leave a Comment

news

The Batman, Black Adam And More Are Delayed Throwing DC’s Calendar Into Chaos

Robert Pattinson is The Batman

The minute that Warner Bros. moved Denis Villeneuve’s anticipated science-fiction adaptation Dune back a full calendar year, DC fans expected the other shoe to drop on their beloved The Batman – primarily because Dune landed on the same date (October 1, 2021) as Matt Reeves’ planned release date. The studio didn’t wait long, immediately pushing The Batman back into 2022… and also tossing the rest of the DC film slate into a state of disarray.

Our sympathies certainly go out to Warner Bros., and all of the major studios, who are trying to maintain a sense of normalcy while the theatrical slowdown has caused chaos and headaches for every major release. When the dust settled on the recent shake up, The Batman had landed on the new release date of March 4, 2022 (per Variety), and the rest of the DC slate shuffled accordingly.

Seeing as how Matt Reeves’ The Batman was the only project on the DC calendar that had begun filming – and had dealt with its fair share of delays thanks to production hiccups – this was the movie that most easily could be plugged in and be ready to go when movie theaters are allowed to open back up and safely screen films for excited patrons. The rest of the movies were recently-announced efforts that made a splash at DC FanDome, but it turns out we won’t start seeing any of them any time soon.

After The Batman, Warner Bros. will try to get Ezra Miller’s The Flash into theaters on November 4, 2022. Directed by Andy Muschietti (IT, Mama), The Flash is expected to introduce the concept of the multiverse, and feature both Ben Affleck’s Batman, as well as Michael Keaton’s version of the character.

The Flash concept art

The other two confirmed DC superhero features fall back to 2023. Shazam 2 was on that November date claimed by The Flash, so it will now open on June 2, 2023. The news is worse for The Rock’s Black Adam movie, as that film loses its December 22, 2021 release date and has been removed from the calendar altogether. Let’s hope that’s a temporary move. We’re going to keep our eyes on Dwayne Johnson’s social media accounts, because you know he’s bound to share something soon regarding the delay.

Planning ahead on a large-scale cinematic universe is extremely difficult in these uncertain times. Release dates are fluid, and if a studio is going to attempt to connect its storylines, building a foundation on an unstable bed leads to constant shifts like this.

Fanbases also have grown accustomed to waiting in these uncertain times. Virtually every major movie we looked forward to seeing in 2020 has bene delayed, and while some films are finding their way back into production, following countless safety protocols, it means massive endeavors like the DC Film Slate will have to be pushed back. Like, really far back. Or, if you are Black Adam, off of the calendar completely.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

The Flash Is Bringing Back Jay Garrick After Crisis On Infinite Earths, But How? television 5d The Flash Is Bringing Back Jay Garrick After Crisis On Infinite Earths, But How? Mae Abdulbaki
The Flash And More Arrowverse Shows Are Already Facing New Delays television 6d The Flash And More Arrowverse Shows Are Already Facing New Delays Nick Venable
Black Adam: See What Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman Could Look Like In The DCEU news 1w Black Adam: See What Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman Could Look Like In The DCEU Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Kajillionaire Sep 18, 2020 Kajillionaire 8
Candyman Dec 31, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
The Lovebirds May 22, 2020 The Lovebirds 8
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 Rating TBD
Antlers Feb 19, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
The 355 Trailer: Female-Led Spy Movie Includes A Killer Cast TBD The 355 Trailer: Female-Led Spy Movie Includes A Killer Cast Rating TBD
6 Marvel Characters Alison Brie Would Be Perfect To Play TBD 6 Marvel Characters Alison Brie Would Be Perfect To Play Rating TBD
What To Stream On Disney+ To Get Into The Halloween Spirit TBD What To Stream On Disney+ To Get Into The Halloween Spirit Rating TBD
The 6 Wildest Twists Of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show TBD The 6 Wildest Twists Of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show Rating TBD
Dancing With The Stars' Skai Jackson Dedicates Emotional Performance To Disney Channel Co-Star Cameron Boyce After His Death TBD Dancing With The Stars' Skai Jackson Dedicates Emotional Performance To Disney Channel Co-Star Cameron Boyce After His Death Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information