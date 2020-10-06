The Resident Evil Reboot Has Assembled An Awesome Cast With Robbie Amell And More

While it’s been known for a while that the first Resident Evil movie series strayed far from the original games that inspired it, this reboot looks like it’s really trying to be much more faithful to the source material, which is great news for fans of the games. Of course, the Resident Evil movie reboot isn’t supposed to be the only thing fans will be getting. Last year, there were reports that a Netflix TV series is also in the works. How that will connect (if at all) with the movies is unknown, but be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest.